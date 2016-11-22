Howe Lions have potential with new basketball coach

Taggart Lockhart, a Talihina All-Stater in basketball after his Golden Tigers won the Class 2A state title in 2011 after the team had reached state in each of the previous three seasons but failed to win the gold ball, is hoping he can duplicate his playing success into the coaching ranks. Lockhart is now the coach of the Howe Lions, succeeding long-time former coach Shane Brown — who is now an assistant for Sallisaw-Central boys basketball coach Brooks Cawhorn.