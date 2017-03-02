Howe senior girls want to end career with state title

FEARSOME FOURSOME — Howe Lady Lions basketball seniors, from left, Braden Dorsey, Taya Kellogg, Lauren Ford and Morgan Hillebrand, pose with the 2016 Green Valley Conference Tournament championship plaque at Keota’s Howard Underwood Fieldhouse. The senior quartet will seek a return trip to state in tonight’s Class 2A Area Tournament finals in Wilburton. Photo by Holly Cooper
Thursday, March 2, 2017

After the Howe Lady Lions basketball team hadn’t made state since March 2010, that all changed last season for the junior years of the four seniors — Braden Dorsey, Taya Kellogg, Lauren Ford and Morgan Hillebrand.
Now, the senior foursome can earn a return trip to state with a win tonight over the Tushka Lady Tigers in the Class 2A Area Tournament finals at 6:30 p.m. at the Wilburton Gym. The Lady Lions are ready to punch their ticket to state.

Category: