Howe senior girls want to end career with state title

After the Howe Lady Lions basketball team hadn’t made state since March 2010, that all changed last season for the junior years of the four seniors — Braden Dorsey, Taya Kellogg, Lauren Ford and Morgan Hillebrand.

Now, the senior foursome can earn a return trip to state with a win tonight over the Tushka Lady Tigers in the Class 2A Area Tournament finals at 6:30 p.m. at the Wilburton Gym. The Lady Lions are ready to punch their ticket to state.