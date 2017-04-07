Howe senior post player makes OCA All-State Team; several others All-Star by Class, making them All-State alternates
By:
David Seeley
Friday, April 7, 2017
Howe Lady Lions' senior post player Braden Dorsey was named to the Small East All-State Team earlier this week by the Oklahoma Coaches Association. Dorsey's teammate, Taya Kellogg, along with Red Oak's Hannah Mabry, was named an All-Star by Class. While no male basketball player made the OCA All-State Boys Small and Large East Teams, six were named as All-State alternates as they were named as All-Stars by Class — Poteau's Ben Klutts and Sequoyah Sanders, Arkoma's Seth Key and Leflore's Blake Crase, Aaron Lloyd and Redlands Community College signee Daniel Rodriguez in Class B.
