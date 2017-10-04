Howe softball seniors ready to enjoy Class 2A State Tournament experience

FEARSOME FOURSOME — Howe softball seniors, from left, Shelby Gullick, Abigail Davidson, Justyn Lynn and Ally Davis display the Class 2A Regional Tournament championship plaque Friday afternoon in Fairland. The foursome will try to help the Lady Lions won the Class 2A State Tournament, which begins today at Oklahoma City’s Hall of Fame Stadium. Photo by Micah Davidson
By: 
David Seeley
Sports Editor
sports@poteaudailynews.com
Wednesday, October 4, 2017

For the last two basketball seasons, the Howe Lady Lions finished the season with a trip to state. Last week, they guaranteed their 2017 fast-pitch softball season was going to end the same fashion as the Lady Lions qualified for this week’s Class 2A State Tournament, which will begin for them with a 6:30 p.m. state quarterfinal game against No. 1 Dale tonight at Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.

