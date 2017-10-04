Howe softball seniors ready to enjoy Class 2A State Tournament experience
By:
David Seeley
Wednesday, October 4, 2017
For the last two basketball seasons, the Howe Lady Lions finished the season with a trip to state. Last week, they guaranteed their 2017 fast-pitch softball season was going to end the same fashion as the Lady Lions qualified for this week’s Class 2A State Tournament, which will begin for them with a 6:30 p.m. state quarterfinal game against No. 1 Dale tonight at Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.
