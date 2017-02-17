Hungry like the Wolf at noon Saturday

The fourth annual Hungry like the Wolf three-mile/six-mile and two-mile fun walk in Heavener will commence at noon today [Feb. 18] at Blues Park south of Heavener.

The course will head north on U.S. Highway 59 to the CV's grocery store in Heavener. Proceeds go to benefit the Heavener Wolves track/cross country teams.

Registration is $25. Early packet pickup for pre-registrants is today from 3-4 p.m. at Heavener High School. Race day registration and packet pickup is at 9:30 a.m. and ends at 11:30 p.m. today at the starting line.

Top three male and top three female overall will receive plaques and top three overall for the two-mile walk. You must walk to be registered as a walker.

Medals also will be given to the top three in age groups 0-13, 14-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-50 and 60 and up. T-shirts and good bag are guaranteed for the first 200 registered. There will be music, children's activities, awards and a raffle following races as well as post-race donuts, fruit and drinks provided by CV's and other area businesses.

Online registration is available at www.heavenerschools.org. Checks should be made payable to Heavener Public Schools.

For more information, call (918) 653-4307 or email hungrylikethewolf@heavenerschools.org.