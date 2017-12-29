Infant dies after Highway 112 wreck near Pocola

An infant girl is dead after a two-vehicle collision on State Highway 112 less than a mile south of Pocola around 7 p.m. Thursday.

The child was pronounced dead at 1:25 a.m. Friday morning after being taken by LeFlore County EMS to Mercy hospital in Fort Smith, Ark., then later taken by Life Flight to the Children's Hospital of Little Rock, Ark. The child was initially brought in with critical head and internal injuries.

The parents, Heather and Daniel Schultz of Cameron, were also taken by EMS to Mercy Hospital where both were treated and released.

According to Highway Patrol, Heather Schultz was driving a 2009 Chevrolet Malibu southbound when she went to turn onto Smith Loop. The wreck report said the trailing vehicle — a 2004 Chevrolet truck driven by 25-year-old James Johnson of Arkoma — was distracted and rear-ended Schultz' vehicle. Johnson was not injured.

The report said seat belts were in use and airbags deployed in both vehicles. The cause of collision was listed as "inattention distraction from inside the vehicle."

Trooper Cody Jackson investigated the wreck.