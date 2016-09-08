Inmate escapes Hodgen prison Thursday

An inmate has escaped from the Jim Hamilton Correctional Center in Hodgen on Thursday [Sept. 8] evening.

The inmate, Brian McMahan, is being considered dangerous and should not be approached.

He is described at 6'4' tall, 255 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. Identifying marks include tattoos such a a cross on his chest and wing and skulls on his arms.

Online records show he was incarcerated for grand larceny.

If seen, police are encouraging you to call local law enforcement or 911.