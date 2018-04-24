JEHCC escapee caught in Tulsa

A Jim E. Hamilton Correctional Center escapee was caught Monday night in Tulsa.

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections said agents with the DOC Officer of Fugitive Apprehension and Investigations, with assistance from Tulsa police officers, caught Troy Peiffer.

On Dec. 16, Peiffer walked away from the center in Hodgen. He was arrested in the 21st Street and Memorial Road area of Tulsa. The DOC said he had been living homeless in Tulsa, and a Tulsa area nonprofit tipped off the DOC, "noting that a homeless man matching his description had been using its services under an assumed name," the DOC said.

He was incarcerated for failing to register as a sex offender with his sex offense conviction being out of Pennsylvania.

"This just goes to show that if you walk or run away from one of our facilities, we will find you and, ultimately, arrest you," ODOC Director Joe M. Allbaugh said.

JEHCC is a minimum-security male facility with a capacity of 730 inmates.