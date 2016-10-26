Jody "Clown Hunter" Adams identifies clown

A trail camera spotted a eerie white-faced clown by the Poteau River recently, sending LeFlore County into a buzz about its authenticity.

Poteau Daily News outdoorsman Jody Ray Adams, aka "clown hunter," said the clown spotted in the photo has been identified, and isn't a threat to the local community.

It was spotted on a camera off old Oklahoma Highway 112 near the bridge on Poteau River.

"It's been seen all over the river bottoms," Adams said. "So, be on the lookout."

LeFlore County Undersheriff Kendall Morgan said he is unaware of any clown sighting reports taken on the county side of law enforcement.

But Poteau Police Chief Stephen Fruen said three weeks ago, a clown was spotted on Carter Street in Poteau. The clown was never found.

Fruen said citizens should " ... be diligent when you're in secluded areas. Pay attention to your surroundings and always pay attention to your instinct."

Despite the origins of clowns as comical performers to humor people, 2016 has had a barrage full of allegedly ill-will clown sightings throughout the nation. Nearby in bordering Arkansas, three teens were taken into custody by police for allegedly terrorizing citizens in Bentonville Square with a horn. News outlets reported the teens received a citation and were released.

Possibly, the creepiest part of the "clown epidemic" is how the clowns, despite movie depictions, are real people.

Want to know who the clown is? Adams said he plans to identify the person in Saturday's edition of the PDN.