Judge Parker's gold pin stolen from Fort Smith museum

The Fort Smith Museum of History in Fort Smith, Ark., is offering a $1,300 reward for information leading to the recovery of an artifact stolen from the museum.

On Thursday, March 22, at approximately 2:30 p.m., officers with the Fort Smith Police Department were called to the museum for the theft. Police said museum workers discovered a display had been moved, and upon closer inspection, discovered that a gold, lizard shaped tie pin had been stolen.

This artifact is one of very few items remaining that was the personal property of Judge Isaac C. Parker., police said. Detectives are investigating the case and ask that any person with information regarding this theft come forward.

Individuals with information may also call Crimestoppers at 78-CRIME, where any information leading to an arrest in this case may also be eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000.