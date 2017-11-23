Keota QB has optimism going into tonight’s Class B state quarterfinal game against No. 2 Shattuck

CONFIDENT CHAZ — Keota junior quarterback Chaz Williams says the Lions, ranked ninth in Class B, are confident going into not just tonight’s Class B state quarterfinal game on the road against No. 2 Shattuck but that Keota will make it to the state championship game for the first time since 2015. PDN photo by David Seeley
By: 
David Seeley
Sports Editor
sports@poteaudailynews.com
Thursday, November 23, 2017

Keota junior quarterback Chaz Williams likes the fact that his Lions (9-2), ranked ninth in Class B, are in the state quarterfinals.
“It feels good,” Williams said. “I’m glad we’re there. We’re wanting to get to the finals and bring home the gold ball.”
Standing in the way of the Lions’ path to the Class B state finals is tonight’s Class B state quarterfinal opponent, the second-ranked Shattuck Indians (10-1) — who will entertain the Lions at 7 p.m.
Editor’s note — Fans can listen to the game through the Internet by going to http://www.woodwardradio.com. KWFX Radio, 100.1 FM out of Woodward, will be broadcasting tonight’s playoff game, with the pregame show at 6:30 p.m., followed by the game at 7 p.m.

Category: