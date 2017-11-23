Keota QB has optimism going into tonight’s Class B state quarterfinal game against No. 2 Shattuck

Keota junior quarterback Chaz Williams likes the fact that his Lions (9-2), ranked ninth in Class B, are in the state quarterfinals.

“It feels good,” Williams said. “I’m glad we’re there. We’re wanting to get to the finals and bring home the gold ball.”

Standing in the way of the Lions’ path to the Class B state finals is tonight’s Class B state quarterfinal opponent, the second-ranked Shattuck Indians (10-1) — who will entertain the Lions at 7 p.m.

Editor’s note — Fans can listen to the game through the Internet by going to http://www.woodwardradio.com. KWFX Radio, 100.1 FM out of Woodward, will be broadcasting tonight’s playoff game, with the pregame show at 6:30 p.m., followed by the game at 7 p.m.