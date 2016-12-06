Lack of offense, and OU’s big plays, doomed Pokes in Bedlam contest

NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Cowboys played well Saturday afternoon in the 2016 Bedlam game at Owen Field. They forced the high-powered Oklahoma offense into punts on its first four possessions, and even held a 17-10 lead late in the first half against the Sooners. OSU, however, gave up a long touchdown drive to the Sooners right before halftime and managed only three points in the second half as OU got it going on offense and ended up winning 38-20.