Lara's Lights moved to new location

A special Christmas light show has been moved from Spiro to 3105 Love St. in Pocola but still features the “Lara Light Tour,” with even more lights this year.

“Lara Mcgehee is a beautiful and intelligent 6 year little girl old who was diagnosed with Rett Syndrome at age 17 months. Rett Syndrome is a rare neurological condition affecting one in 15,000 girls. Lara is limited in mobility and speech but is cognitively advanced for her age. Lara does not allow the challenges that she faces to slow her down and she wants to share her love for Christmas with others while helping those less fortunate,” her family said in an email.

Light tours are given by appointment. You can reach them on Facebook at the page “Lara’s Christmas Light Tours.”

The tours are free of charge but the family asks that visitors bring a nonperishable food item that will be donated to a local food bank. Last year, Lara was able to collect more than 300 items for the community food bank at New Beginning Family ministries in Poteau. Any monetary donations collected will be given to the EMS of LeFlore County.

Most tours end with cookies and hot chocolate. Laura wants everyone to “come and enjoy a beautiful, walk-through tour, of approximately one acre of Christmas lights starting at the Candy Cane Archway and ending at the hot chocolate stand.”

The family said the light tours are fun for Lara and kids and adults of all ages. There is a tour scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Christmas Eve.