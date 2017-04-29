Last boating accident victim's body found

According to the LeFlore County Sheriff's Department the body of boating accident victim, Kristy Farhat, has been found.

Kristi Farhat, her husband William and stepsons Physher, 6, and Weston, 10, were involved in a boating accident April 24 near Spiro.

Kristy Farhat's body was found Saturday [April 29] near Moffett, according to LeFlore County Undersheriff Kendall Morgan.

William and Physher Farhat also died in the accident.