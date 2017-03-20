Late Spring Break Week Baseball Scores [EDITED]
Monday, March 20, 2017
Thursday
DeKalb, Texas, 5, Spiro 4
Preston Festival
Howe 9, Okay 3
Union City Festival
Whitesboro 8, Watonga 7
Hennessey 11, Whitesboro 10
Okarche 10, Smithville 1
Smithville 6, Hinton 0
Friday
Spiro 16, Fort Worth [Texas] Diamond Hill-Jarvis 4
McCurtain 7, Cameron 5
Preston Festival
Okmulgee 9, Howe 1
Stigler 6, Howe 5
Union City Festival
Olustee 6, Whitesboro 4
Union City 7, Smithville 2
Saturday
Fort Worth [Texas] Castleberry 11, Spiro 7
Ketchum Hardball Festival
Leflore 2, Lincoln, Ark., 1
Editor's note: This past weekend's Red Oak/Fort Cobb-Broxton game was canceled.
Category: