LCT Baseball Tournament will begin Wednesday, but no Poteau

There will be a 2018 LeFlore County Baseball Tournament, but the defending LCT champion Poteau Pirates will not get a chance to defend their title.

The 2018 LCT will begin Wednesday, but there will be a new bracket for the what will be a two-day event, which will wrap up Thursday.

There will be two sites of action Wednesday, at Leflore’s John Ward Field and Panama.

Due to the teachers’ walkout still ongoing, the Pirates, who won the 2017 LCT last April at Panama, will not be able to defend its county crown because as long as the walkout is going, the Poteau High School athletic teams will not be allowed to play in their respective events until the PHS teachers return from their walkout.

As soon as the new bracket becomes available, it will be published on the PDN website.