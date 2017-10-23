League Champions

The OK Freedom age 11-and-younger girls basketball team won the Battle On The Border Fall League, which went from the beginning of September until this past Saturday in Fort Smith, Ark. Front row, from left — Jazzlyn Harrison, Brailey Francis, Brayli Beason and Sky Bluford. Back row — Alexis Smith, Ryleigh Pierce, Sadie Dieter, Sophie Pulice, Gracie Thompson and Kara Albert. Photo by Victor Pierce
Monday, October 23, 2017

