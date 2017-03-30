Leflore big man signs with Redlands Community College
By:
David Seeley
Thursday, March 30, 2017
One just never knows how important local contacts are. Just ask Leflore Savages basketball center Daniel Rodriguez. Thanks to back-to-back trips to the Class B State Tournament, Rodriguez got to get noticed by Redlands Community College assistant men’s basketball coach, and former Leflore Savage player, Tyler Brown. The end result was Rodriguez signed a basketball letter of intent with the Cougars in a signing ceremony Tuesday morning inside the high school library.
