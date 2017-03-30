Leflore big man signs with Redlands Community College

HEADING TO THE NEXT LEVEL — Leflore center Daniel Rodriguez, second from right, signs a letter of intent to play with Redlands Community College in a signing ceremony Tuesday morning inside the high school library. Sharing the moment are, from left, Redlands head coach Earnest Crumbley, Leflore coach Mark Warren and Redlands assistant coach and former Savage athlete Tyler Brown. PDN photo by David Seeley
By: 
David Seeley
Sports Editor
sports@poteaudailynews.com
Thursday, March 30, 2017

One just never knows how important local contacts are. Just ask Leflore Savages basketball center Daniel Rodriguez. Thanks to back-to-back trips to the Class B State Tournament, Rodriguez got to get noticed by Redlands Community College assistant men’s basketball coach, and former Leflore Savage player, Tyler Brown. The end result was Rodriguez signed a basketball letter of intent with the Cougars in a signing ceremony Tuesday morning inside the high school library.

