LeFlore County Museum opens new presidential room

The LeFlore County Museum in the Lowrey Hotel Building in downtown Poteau houses a number of interesting rooms and exhibits that are free to the public to learn about the history of the county.

The newest room to be completed at the museum is the presidential suite on the second floor.

The room houses news articles and artifacts from presidents Lincoln, McKinley, Reagan and Kennedy and from Sen. Robert S. Kerr.

The prize exhibit is the podium that JFK stood at while giving his speech at Big Cedar when he came to dedicate the last part of Highway 259.

Nearly every resident of the county knows about "the time JFK came to town," and some even remember it first hand. Everyone wanted to be a part of this historical moment in LeFlore county history.

The room opened in mid August with the help of volunteer archivist Robert Dutton, a Bokoshe High School history teacher. He dedicated his summer to helping the museum set up the room to give as much history about the presidents and the podium as possible.

The museum is open at no charge from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday through Saturday.