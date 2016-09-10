LeFlore County sees slight decrease in July unemployment

LeFlore County saw a slight decrease in unemployment rate over the month of July, the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission said.

Our county's unemployment rate decreased from 7.7 percent in June to 7.6 percent in July. However, it is a sharp increase from 7.0 percent reported in May and 6.9 percent in July 2015.

Out out of the 77 counties in Oklahoma, LeFlore ranks 62 in unemployment rate in a scale of lowest to highest.

Stephens County ranked highest in employment at a 10.9 percent rate. Latimer County followed at 9.9 percent and McIntosh ranked third highest at 9.3 percent.

Grant County held the lowest unemployment rank at 3.1 percent followed by Cimarron County at 3.2 percent. Alfalfa and Love County tied for third at 3.6 percent.

Statewide, the unemployment rate increased by 0.2 percentage points to 5.0 percent.

The nationwide unemployment rate was unchanged at 4.9 percent.