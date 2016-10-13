LeFlore County sees unemployment decrease in August

August saw a decrease in unemployment for LeFlore County after remaining steady for two months.

The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission reported our county with a 7.4 percent unemployment rate, a decrease from 7.7 percent reported in July and June.

Stephens County posted the highest unemployment rate for the month at 10.3 percent followed by McIntosh County (9.4 percent) and Latimer County (9.2 percent).

Cimarron County saw the lowest unemployment rate at 2.7 percent. Grant County was second at 3.0 percent and Beaver County third (3.2 percent).

Statewide, unemployment rate increased from 5.0 in July to 5.1 percent for August. It remains an increase from the 4.3 percent rate posted August 2015.

Nationwide unemployment was 4.9 percent.