LeFlore County Sheriff's Department recovers truckloads of stolen property and marijuana plants
By:
Jenny Huggins
Thursday, May 4, 2017
POTEAU, OK
The LeFlore County Sheriff's Department is requesting that if you have had property stolen that you contact their office and make a report as soon as possible.
While following up on a stolen property case last Friday, the deputies and OHP recovered approximately seven truckloads of stolen property.
While searching for the stolen goods, they discovered approximately 20 marijuana plants in a safe room connected to what appeared to be a child's bedroom as well as methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. For more information, see the Wednesday, May 3, edition of the Poteau Daily News where the story was first published.
Category: