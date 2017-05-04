LeFlore County Sheriff's Department recovers truckloads of stolen property and marijuana plants

The LeFlore County Sheriff's Department is requesting that if you have had property stolen that you contact their office and make a report as soon as possible.

While following up on a stolen property case last Friday, the deputies and OHP recovered approximately seven truckloads of stolen property.

While searching for the stolen goods, they discovered approximately 20 marijuana plants in a safe room connected to what appeared to be a child's bedroom as well as methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. For more information, see the Wednesday, May 3, edition of the Poteau Daily News where the story was first published.