LeFlore County students in UAFS concert Nov. 21

Two LeFlore County citizens will take part in a concert 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21 at The Blue Lion at University of Arkansas at Fort Smith with he Chamber Ensembles at UAFS.

Members of the Chamber Ensembles from our county include William Newby of Poteau and James Eaton of Pocola.

The Blue Lion is located at 101 N. 2nd St. The concert will feature works presented by student musicians in the flute ensembles, saxophone ensemble, woodwind quintet, clarinet quartet, guitar ensemble and brass ensemble.

Dr. Andrew DeBoer, visiting assistant professor of music, said chamber ensembles not only give students the chance to perform music specific to their instrument, but also help develop another facet of their musicianship.

In addition to DeBoer, directors of ensembles include Ginny Hudson, visiting instructor of music; Dr. Christopher Barrick, head of the Department of Music and Theatre; David Holland, music faculty; and Dr. Scott Tomlison, associate professor of music.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, contact DeBoer at (479) 788-7544 or andrew.deboer@uafs.edu.