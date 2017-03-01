Leflore seniors wanting to bring state title home

The Leflore Savages find themselves three wins from a state title, just like a season ago — when they got to the Class B State Tournament semifinals before losing to Leedey. The Savages put themselves into the state tournament by knocking off No. 1 Kinta for the second time this season, beating the Eagles 45-43 in Friday night’s finals of the Class B Area Tournament at the Quinton Event Center. The Savages will face the Earlsboro Wildcats at 7 tonight at State Fair Arena in the Class B State Tournament quarterfinals.

If indeed the Savages can bring home the gold ball, the five seniors said the feeling would be something else.