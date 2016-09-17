Lightning storms affect LeFlore County football games

Mother Nature, at least early on, was the winner Friday night on the gridiron.

Lightning with the early evening storms that moved in caused delays or cancelations of a lot of the Friday night high school football for the local teams.

Three LeFlore County teams who were home, Panama, Pocola and Spiro, had delayed starts.

Spiro got the earliest delayed start, beginning at 8 p.m. for its homecoming game with Stigler at McClain Stadium

Panama's homecoming game with Subiaco Academy, Ark., at George Ollie Stadium didn't start until about 8:20 p.m.

Pocola's home contest with Cedarville, Ark., didn't begin until 8:30 p.m. at John Carter Field.

Heavener's road game at Valliant didn't get started until around 9 p.m.

Due to the late start of the games featuring Spiro, Panama, Pocola and Heavener, their game stories could not make Saturday's edition. Look for them in Tuesday's edition.