Local Carl Albert softball duo have good feeling about Lady Vikings' chances in 2017 postseason play

DYNAMIC DUO — Carl Albert State College softball players Kendra Swindle from Panama, left, and Lexey Branscum of Whitesboro will be playing in their final postseason as Lady Vikings, which will begin with today’s Region II Tournament in Coweta. PDN photo by David Seeley
By: 
David Seeley
Sports Editor
sports@poteaudailynews.com
Wednesday, May 3, 2017

Two local Carl Albert State College softball players, Panama sophomore shortstop Kendra Swindle and Whitesboro freshman utility player Lexey Branscum, both believe the Lady Vikings can do well in this week’s Region II Tournament, which begins this morning in Coweta with a 10 a.m. opening-round game against Northern Oklahoma College-Enid with the finals slated Sunday.

Category: