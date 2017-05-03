Local Carl Albert softball duo have good feeling about Lady Vikings' chances in 2017 postseason play
By:
David Seeley
Wednesday, May 3, 2017
Two local Carl Albert State College softball players, Panama sophomore shortstop Kendra Swindle and Whitesboro freshman utility player Lexey Branscum, both believe the Lady Vikings can do well in this week’s Region II Tournament, which begins this morning in Coweta with a 10 a.m. opening-round game against Northern Oklahoma College-Enid with the finals slated Sunday.
