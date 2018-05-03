Local CASC sophomore softball duo looking forward to Region II Tournament, and beyond

Two local Carl Albert State College softball sophomores, Red Oak’s Katie McCullar and Wister’s Kyla Brown, are embarking on their final postseasons for the Lady Vikings when they begin the 2018 Region II Tournament this morning with a 10 a.m. opening-round game against the Northern Oklahoma College-Enid Lady Jets at Rose State College in Midwest City. Both ladies believe the Lady Vikings [30-19 after splitting with tournament-host Rose State on Saturday afternoon at home] are playing their best softball when it counts the most.