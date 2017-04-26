Local golf girls make state

For the 13th straight year, the Lady Pirates qualified as a complete team for the Class 4A State Tournament, which will be next Wednesday and Thursday at Lake Hefner South Golf Course in Oklahoma City.

Meanwhile at the Class 3A Regional Tournament at Fountainhead Resort Golf Course, history was made as for the first time in school history there will be Heavener Lady Wolves at the state tournament as Journey Perdue and Gracie Summers both qualified for the Class 3A State Tournament, which will be next Wednesday and Thursday at Cherokee Springs Golf Course in Tahlequah.