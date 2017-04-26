Local golf girls make state

BACK FOR 13TH STRAIGHT YEAR — The Poteau Lady Pirates qualified for next week's Class 4A State Tournament for the 13th straight season. Photo by Randall WheatHISTORY MAKERS — Heavener's Gracie Summers, left, and Journey Perdue qualified for next week's Class 3A State Tournament, becoming the first Lady Wolves ever to do so. Photo by David Long
David Seeley
Wednesday, April 26, 2017

For the 13th straight year, the Lady Pirates qualified as a complete team for the Class 4A State Tournament, which will be next Wednesday and Thursday at Lake Hefner South Golf Course in Oklahoma City.
Meanwhile at the Class 3A Regional Tournament at Fountainhead Resort Golf Course, history was made as for the first time in school history there will be Heavener Lady Wolves at the state tournament as Journey Perdue and Gracie Summers both qualified for the Class 3A State Tournament, which will be next Wednesday and Thursday at Cherokee Springs Golf Course in Tahlequah.

