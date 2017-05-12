Local slow-pitch softball players make 2017 All-State teams

Six local softball players got good news this week when they were named to the 2017 Oklahoma Slow-Pitch Softball Coaches Association’s All-State Teams. Heavener’s Carlyssa Sanchez was named to the Large East team, with two teammates, Lakota Vickers and Jazmine Lopez, being All-State alternates. Wister’s Stevee McMillin and Howe’s Braden Dorsey were named to the Middle East team. The Red Oak trio of Hannah Mabry, Shay Stacy and Karsyn Brigance were named to the Small East team. The Slow-Pitch All-State Games will be June 17 at Tom Heath Field at Lawson Plaza on the campus of Oklahoma Christian University of Science and Arts in Edmond.