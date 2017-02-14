Local students to perform in 'Lysistrata'

Several LeFlore County natives will perform in one of the oldest written comedies in the world — "and still one of the funniest", according to a University of Arkansas-Fort Smith official — at the UAFS campus this February.

The UAFS theatre program will perform "Lysistrata" at the Breedlove Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 23-25 and 27-28. The performance is part of UAFS' Season of Entertainment 36, a yearlong lineup of entertainment sponsored by the university featuring plays, musicals and symphonic performances.

LeFlore County students part of the cast and crew include Poteau residents Mikalyn Reif and Averie Warren and Spiro resident Breanna Carter.

Rounding out the performance include Arkansas students Kaylee Gembica, Alma; Katilin McKellip and Zeke Sidwell, Charleston; Nicole Hutcheson and Molly Tennison, Fayetteville; Randell Marks and Sasha Yedrysek, Fort Smith; Gabby Carter, Greenwood; Kaitlyn Lichti, Jacob Price and Jackalyn Self, Lavaca; Naomi Ponthieux, Mena; Sarah Koch, Paris; and Oklahoma resident Andrew Duch, Sallisaw.

Led by student director David Harris of Cabot, the performance is an adaptation of Aristophanes’ play chronicling Athens women’s efforts to end the Peloponnesian War by withholding sex from their husbands and lovers. This version of the play, however, changes the setting from ancient Greece to Chicago during the Roaring ‘20s.

The show is recommended for ages 16 and older due to sexual comedy.

“When you do a play where the main conflict is wives withholding sex from their husbands, then it’s the main topic of conversation of the show,” said Theatre @ UAFS Director Bob Stevenson.

“So, all the jokes, most of the discussion, and a fair amount of the physical comedy are, of course, about sex. It’s hilarious stuff, but probably not for our youngest audience members.”

Stevenson added that the show’s humor is timeless.

“The play itself is 2,400 years old, and it’s amazing both how funny and topical a play that old can be,” Stevenson said.

“It’s extremely funny — like bust-a-gut, roll-in-the-aisles funny. Many of the same jokes are in movies like ‘Anchorman’ or ‘Bridesmaids.’ It just goes to show that comedy hasn’t changed that much — what is funny about us is our humanity.”

The Breedlove Auditorium is located at 5120 Grand Ave., Fort Smith. Tickets are $6 for general admission and free to UAFS students, faculty and staff.

For tickets, visit www.tickets.uafs.edu or contact the UAFS Box Office at (479) 788-7300.

For more information about “Lysistrata,” contact Stevenson at (479) 788-7303 or bob.stevenson@uafs.edu.