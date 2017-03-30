Lockhart takes over Heavener nursing home

Former state Rep. James Lockhart began his duties last week as the new administrator of the upgraded nursing home in Heavener.

The Heavener Nursing and Rehabilitation Center formerly was known as the Vista Nursing Home. The facility has undergone a major renovation and reopened in January of this year.

Lockhart, who lives in Heavener, served on the Long-Term Care and Senior Services Committee for four years while serving as the state representative for House District 3. Rep. Rick West, also of Heavener, has taken over as representative.

"I look forward to serving as administrator in my hometown, and I'm excited to work for Heavener Nursing and Rehab,” he said. “We have the newest facility in LeFlore County.”

The new facility, located at 114 W. Second St. in Heavener, is licensed for 84 beds and is a skilled nursing facility, Lockhart said.

Lockhart, 42, studied for his nursing home administrator’s license on nights and weekends while serving in the Legislature. He stepped down voluntarily last November after six years as a state lawmaker, to concentrate on a career in nursing home administration.