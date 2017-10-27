Lockhart takes over The Oaks

The Oaks nursing facility is under new management.

James Lockhart has taken over as administrator. Before accepting thie position at The Oaks, he worked as the administrator at Heavener Nursing and Rehab.

His mother, Ginger Lockhart, has been serving as the interim director of nursing at The Oaks. She retired a few years ago from the Oklahoma State Department of Health as a long-term care facility surveyor.

Together, they bring a wealth of knowledge to the table.

The Oaks is owned by Image Healthcare based in Tulsa and is licensed for 158 beds. One wing is dedicated to rehabilitation while the rest of the building is dedicated to long-term care.

Lockhart served for four years on the Long-Term Care and Senior Services Committee during his tenure in the Oklahoma House of Representatives. In that time he said he gained knowledge of the unique needs of nursing facilities and the families they serve, and he worked hard to ensure policies enacted at the state Capitol protected seniors and individuals in need of long-term assistance.

"We have already moved our star rating up to two stars,” Lockhart said.

“The inside of the facility has been painted and I recently had the carpet cleaned. I’m now taking bids on a new roof, as well.

“It’s important for the residents here to feel valued and cared for, and for their families to trust that they are in good hands. Making these kinds of improvements shows we take very seriously our commitment to them and their comfort.

“I look forward to making further improvements to this facility, as it's the largest nursing home in the county — and one of the largest employers, as well. This company is really good to their employees, which is one of many reasons I'm proud to be a part of it."