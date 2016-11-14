LSU gives Arkansas 'The Boot'

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Well, it was fun having "The Boot" on the University of Arkansas campus for two years, but "The Boot" is headed back to Baton Rouge, La., after Saturday night's 38-10 road win for Louisiana State University on Frank Broyles Field at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

The End of an Arkansas-PDN Era — It was discovered that the Poteau Daily News has been in violation of a UofA football media athletic directive. That directive is that only daily newspapers with Sunday editions are allowed to be among the working media at home football games. So, when Howe baseball coach Jon Sockey and I went to Saturday night's "Battle of the Boot," it marked the last time — at least to this point — the PDN will be allowed to be part of the working media at home games.