Man accused in wife's death

The LeFlore County Sheriff's Office and Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are investigating the death of an area woman after law enforcement allege her husband shot and killed her.

The Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. Saturday, April 14, 2018, at a home three miles west of Spiro off State Highway 9. Lawrence Stanley Casey, 39, is accused of shooting his wife, 45-year-old Lisa Casey.

Medical personnel pronounced her death at the scene.

Police said Lawrence Casey is also accused of pointing a handgun at another man in the residence. He is alleged to have threatened to shoot him.

The Sheriff's Office took him into custody. He is being held in the LeFlore County Detention Center on suspicion of first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon.