Man struck by train in Spiro

First responders were called to the scene of Columbus Street at a railway crossing in Spiro on Wednesday afternoon after a call of a pedestrian struck by a train.

LeFlore County EMS Director Jeff Fishel said only minor injuries were reported as the Kansas City Southern train was only going three miles an hour.

At the time of responders arrival the pedestrian refused to provide any answers before he was taken to Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center in Poteau to receive treatment for the reported minor injuries.