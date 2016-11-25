Man wounded after Friday shooting in Poteau

An ongoing conflict between a landlord and his tenant ended in gunshots Friday afternoon on Webb Lane in Poteau, according to police.

The tenant was treated for a minor gunshot wound to the shoulder, police said.

James Dighton allegedly was shot by the landlord, Ramone Marquez, after Dighton allegedly tried to run him over, according to Poteau Police Cpl. Jason Bandy.

Dighton was treated by LeFlore County EMS on scene but refused transport, opting to have his wife drive him to the hospital instead.

Marquez was taken into custody for questioning but no arrests were made at this time.

Correction: An earlier version of this story misidentified the two men. The correction has been made. Poteau Daily News regrets the error.