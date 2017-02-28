Mardi Gras in Poteau Tonight

Historic Downtown Poteau has been hard at work setting the scene for tonight's Mardi Gras festivities in the Pocket Park. The party will start at 6 p.m. There will be a masquerade party, a beer garden and New Orleans-style music as well as Cajun food. Director Eric Standridge suggests "after visiting Poteau's Town Square, head east to Warehouse Willy's for some drinks and Gumbo, or head west to the Angry Mullet and check out their new pub in the back."

This event is the first of its kind that has been held downtown and if it goes well, there are sure to be more to come. Visit downtown Poteau tonight to support local businesses and enjoy fat Tuesday with your friends and your community.