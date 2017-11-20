Mena plans Christmas Fest Dec. 2

The 2017 Mena Christmas Festival will be in downtown Mena, Ark., and Janssen Park on Dec. 2.

The parade will begin at 6 p.m. on Main Street with the theme "Dreaming of a White Christmas." After the parade, Lana Gail and Gail Force will perform a concert at the park, then there will be a firework display and official lighting ceremony.

The Kansas City Southern Holiday Express will stop at 4 p.m. at the Mena Depot Dec. 7.

A complete schedule of Christmas festivities can be found at www.VisitMena.com and the Visit Mena Facebook page.