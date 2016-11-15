Miss CASC Pageant set Thursday in Poteau

Pictured above are CASC President Jay Falkner, CASC Regent Deanna Reed, and pageant co-chair Terri Hardin with the pageant contestants. Contestants, front row from left, include Natalie Cepeda of Wister, Jillian Branscum of Poteau, Ashley Moore of Poteau, and Sunni McConnell of Poteau. Back row: Taylor Keith of Poteau, Carla Medina of Heavener, Angelin Pierce of Fort Smith, MaKayla Jackson of Muldrow, and Bailey Oberste of Sallisaw.

Contestants for the Carl Albert State College Miss CASC Pageant were guests at the home of Deanna Reed this week. The luncheon is an annual event held each year one week prior to the pageant.

This year’s scholarship pageant will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Hamilton Auditorium on the Poteau campus.

Tickets are available at the CASC Bookstore. All seats are reserved and cost $10 each, with CASC students, faculty and staff tickets available for $5.