Monday Games Rained Out, Canceled [UPDATED]

Several baseball and softball games were either rained out or canceled due to the Oklahoma teacher's walkout.

Carl Albert State College's home baseball doubleheader against TCS Postgrad at Ival Goodman Field at Mark Pollard Park was rained out and rescheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday. The Vikings have scheduled an impromptu single nine-inning road game for 3 p.m. Tuesday against archrival Eastern Oklahoma State College in Wilburton.

High school baseball games rained out were Buffalo Valley at McCurtain, Keota at Gans, Smithville and Kinta at Pittsburg and Red Oak at Stonewall. None of the match-ups have been rescheduled as of press time.

High school slow-pitch softball games rained out were Arkoma and Stuart at Leflore, Buffalo Valley at Talihina, Howe at Whitesboro, Spiro at Wister and McCurtain at Bokoshe. No make-up dates have been set for these match-ups yet. Red Oak has now scheduled a 3 p.m. road game Tuesday against Rock Creek in Bokchito, located about 15 miles east of Durant.

Poteau's road doubleheader Monday at Roland was canceled due to the teacher's walkout, as was Red Oak at Cameron. The Poteau-Roland twinbill has been rescheduled for 4:30 p.m. April 17, but the Red Oak-Cameron game will not be rescheduled.