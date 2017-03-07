Monday's High School Baseball Scores

SLIDING WITH HEART AND SOLE — Poteau's Hunter Sole, right, slides safely into third base during the first inning of Monday afternoon's season opener against Muldrow at Town Creek Park. PDN photo by David Seeley
Tuesday, March 7, 2017

Poteau 24, Muldrow 1
Panama 11, Arkoma 1
Panama 4, Whitessboro 3
Whitesboro 6, Arkoma 1
Pocola 7, Spiro 3
Wilburton 9, Heavener 0
Hartshorne 19, Buffalo Valley 1
Keota 11, Webbers Falls 2
Editor's Note: The Leflore-Wister game was canceled since both teams just finished the high school basketball playoffs. The Red Oak-Smithville game was rained out, and today's (Tuesday's) Wister-Buffalo Valley game was canceled due to wet fields.

— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley

