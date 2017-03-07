Monday's High School Baseball Scores
Tuesday, March 7, 2017
Poteau 24, Muldrow 1
Panama 11, Arkoma 1
Panama 4, Whitessboro 3
Whitesboro 6, Arkoma 1
Pocola 7, Spiro 3
Wilburton 9, Heavener 0
Hartshorne 19, Buffalo Valley 1
Keota 11, Webbers Falls 2
Editor's Note: The Leflore-Wister game was canceled since both teams just finished the high school basketball playoffs. The Red Oak-Smithville game was rained out, and today's (Tuesday's) Wister-Buffalo Valley game was canceled due to wet fields.
— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley
Category: