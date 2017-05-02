Monday's High School Baseball Scores

SAFE! — Poteau's Kale Barcheers, bottom, steals second base as Vian second baseman Kaleb Glass is late with the tag during Monday afternoon's game at Town Creek Park. PDN photo by David Seeley
Tuesday, May 2, 2017

Poteau 9, Vian 2
Hartshorne 12, Panama 3

— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley

