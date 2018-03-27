Monday's High School Baseball Scores

Poteau 7, Sallisaw 6

Poteau 15, Sallisaw 0

Whitesboro 13, Heavener 0

Leflore 8, Spiro 6

Red Oak 10, Hartshorne 2

Talihina 7, Acorn, Ark., 6

Panama 12, Buffalo Valley 0

Panama 11, Wilburton 1

Buffalo Valley 2, Wilburton 1

Cameron 17, Gans 2

Cameron 17, Gans 5

Howe 12, Quinton 0

Arkoma 9, Kinta 8

Porum 8, Arkoma 1

Waldron, Ark., 9, Pocola 1

Vian 5, Wister 3

Editor's Note: Smithville's home game with Fort Towson was canceled. Also, McCurtain did not participate in the scheduled three-way at Whitesboro with Heavener.

— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley