Monday's High School Baseball Scores

JAGGER'S JACK — Poteau baseball player Jagger Dill, second from right, gets congratulated by his teammates after hitting a three-run home run during the first game of Monday's home district doubleheader against Sallisaw at Town Creek Park. PDN photo by David Seeley
Tuesday, March 27, 2018

Poteau 7, Sallisaw 6
Poteau 15, Sallisaw 0
Whitesboro 13, Heavener 0
Leflore 8, Spiro 6
Red Oak 10, Hartshorne 2
Talihina 7, Acorn, Ark., 6
Panama 12, Buffalo Valley 0
Panama 11, Wilburton 1
Buffalo Valley 2, Wilburton 1
Cameron 17, Gans 2
Cameron 17, Gans 5
Howe 12, Quinton 0
Arkoma 9, Kinta 8
Porum 8, Arkoma 1
Waldron, Ark., 9, Pocola 1
Vian 5, Wister 3
Editor's Note: Smithville's home game with Fort Towson was canceled. Also, McCurtain did not participate in the scheduled three-way at Whitesboro with Heavener.

— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley

