Monday's High School Basketball Scores
Tuesday, January 10, 2017
Boys
Howe 46, Pocola 43
Panama 70, Bokoshe 51
Red Oak 54, Wister 51
Smithville 78, Clayton 69
Girls
Howe 62, Pocola 52
Bokoshe 44, Panama 36
Red Oak 48, Wister 24
Smithville 33, Clayton 28
Tournaments
Kingston New Years Classic
Boys
Championship
Dale 46, Kingston 40
3rd-Place Game
Latta 64, Talihina 60, OT
Consolation Finals
Silo 61, Atoka 52
Girls
Championship
Dale 54, Kingston 30
3rd-Place Game
Latta 40, Tishomingo 31
Consolation Finals
Rock Creek 41, Talihina 34
Moyers Tournament
Boys Championship
Buffalo Valley 68, Moyers 48
Girls 3rd-Place Game
Buffalo Valley 43, Moyers 33
— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley
Category: