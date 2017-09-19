Monday's High School Fast-Pitch Softball Scores

SLIP SLIDIN' AWAY — Poteau baserunner Kaylee Nixon, left, slides safely into third base during the first game of Monday's home district doubleheader against Roland. PDN photo by David Seeley
Tuesday, September 19, 2017

Poteau 10, Roland 1, Game 1
Poteau 12, Roland 0, Game 2
Howe 15, Arkoma 0
Buffalo Valley 14, Bokoshe 0
Whitesboro 10, Cameron 0
Heavener 9, Talihina 0
Heavener 3, Sallisaw-Central 2
Sallisaw-Central 4, Talihina 3, 6 inn.
Keota 13, McCurtain 3
Pocola 9, Hulbert 5
Wilburton 4, Howe 3
Vian 7, Spiro 1
Editor's Note: The Red Oak-Leflore game was canceled and won't be rescheduled.

— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley

