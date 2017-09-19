Monday's High School Fast-Pitch Softball Scores
Tuesday, September 19, 2017
Poteau 10, Roland 1, Game 1
Poteau 12, Roland 0, Game 2
Howe 15, Arkoma 0
Buffalo Valley 14, Bokoshe 0
Whitesboro 10, Cameron 0
Heavener 9, Talihina 0
Heavener 3, Sallisaw-Central 2
Sallisaw-Central 4, Talihina 3, 6 inn.
Keota 13, McCurtain 3
Pocola 9, Hulbert 5
Wilburton 4, Howe 3
Vian 7, Spiro 1
Editor's Note: The Red Oak-Leflore game was canceled and won't be rescheduled.
— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley
