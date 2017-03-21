Monday's High School Softball Scores
Tuesday, March 21, 2017
Panama 15, Keota 0
Bokoshe 13, Cave Springs 8
Bokoshe 17, Gans 16
Cameron 12, Panola 2
Cameron 1, Buffalo Valley 0
Buffalo Valley 14, Panola 1
Heavener 18, Crowder 10
Heavener 15, Canadian 4
Wister 10, Porum 7
Antlers 11, Leflore 8
Kiowa 13, Whitesboro 0
Tushka 8, Whitesboro 0
Southeast Oklahoma Classic at Broken Bow
Smithville 8, Haworth 1
Broken Bow 9, Smithville 1
Editor's Note: The Talihina-Pocola game was canceled and will be rescheduled for 5:30 p.m. April 18, meaning Pocola will not play in its originally-scheduled three-way at Panama with Muldrow that day.
— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley
