Monday's High School Softball Scores
Tuesday, April 17, 2018
Regular Season
Spiro 16, Poteau 12
Leflore 10, Bokoshe 2
Leflore 19, Buffalo Valley 1
Buffalo Valley 20, Bokoshe 19
Keota def. Cameron by forfeit.
Heavener 17, Smithville 5
Howe 13, McCurtain 3
Panama 8, Stigler 7
Warner 16, Panama 14
Pocola 16, Sallisaw 1
Roland 11, Arkoma 3
Kiowa 17, Whitesboro 7
Class 3A District Tournament
At Wister
Haworth 14, Talihina 0
Wister 12, Talihina 0, Talihina eliminated
Wister 16, Haworth 5
Wister 21, Haworth 0, Wister advances to regionals, Haworth eliminated.
