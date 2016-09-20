Monday's High School Softball Scores

Poteau 8, Muldrow 2

Howe 3, Panama 2

Howe 13, Warner 3

Panama 5, Warner 4

Heavener 8, Talihina 0

Heavener 5, Sallisaw-Central 4

Sallisaw-Central 10, Talihina 2

Keota 5, Arkoma 4, 8 inn.

Spiro 6, Vian 0

Red Oak 7, Caney 0

Buffalo Valley 1, Panola 0

Editor's note: Whitesboro did not join Pocola and Cameron for a three-way as originally scheduled. The Wister-Savanna game was canceled. Red Oak played Caney instead of playing Leflore, which did not play a game Monday. Poteau's home game today against Heavener is canceled because Poteau didn't have the game on its schedule.

— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley