Monday's High School Softball Scores
Tuesday, September 20, 2016
Poteau 8, Muldrow 2
Howe 3, Panama 2
Howe 13, Warner 3
Panama 5, Warner 4
Heavener 8, Talihina 0
Heavener 5, Sallisaw-Central 4
Sallisaw-Central 10, Talihina 2
Keota 5, Arkoma 4, 8 inn.
Spiro 6, Vian 0
Red Oak 7, Caney 0
Buffalo Valley 1, Panola 0
Editor's note: Whitesboro did not join Pocola and Cameron for a three-way as originally scheduled. The Wister-Savanna game was canceled. Red Oak played Caney instead of playing Leflore, which did not play a game Monday. Poteau's home game today against Heavener is canceled because Poteau didn't have the game on its schedule.
— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley
