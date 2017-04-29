More storms on the way [April 29 6:05 p.m.]

The following is from the National Weather Service in Tulsa;

Hazardous Weather Outlook

National Weather Service Tulsa OK

519 PM CDT Sat Apr 29 2017

ARZ001-002-010-011-019-020-029-OKZ049-053>076-301030-

Adair OK-Benton AR-Carroll AR-Cherokee OK-Choctaw OK-Craig OK-

Crawford AR-Creek OK-Delaware OK-Franklin AR-Haskell OK-Latimer OK-

Le Flore OK-Madison AR-Mayes OK-McIntosh OK-Muskogee OK-Nowata OK-

Okfuskee OK-Okmulgee OK-Osage OK-Ottawa OK-Pawnee OK-Pittsburg OK-

Pushmataha OK-Rogers OK-Sebastian AR-Sequoyah OK-Tulsa OK-Wagoner OK-

Washington OK-Washington AR-

...Life Threatening Flooding and Severe Weather Ongoing...

This Outlook is for Northwest and West Central Arkansas as well as

much of Eastern Oklahoma.

.DAY ONE...This evening and Tonight.

TORNADO.

RISK...Limited.

AREA...Along and east of a line from Bentonville Arkansas to

McAlester Oklahoma.

ONSET...Ongoing.

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM.

RISK...Significant.

AREA...Along and east of a line from Bentonville Arkansas to

McAlester Oklahoma.

ONSET...Ongoing.

FLASH FLOOD.

RISK...Critical.

AREA...All of northeast Oklahoma and far northwest Arkansas.

ONSET...Ongoing.

DISCUSSION...

Widespread thunderstorms continue this afternoon with strong to

severe storms ongoing generally east of a line from Bentonville

Arkansas to McAlester Oklahoma. Damaging winds, large hail, and

a few tornadoes are likely along and east of this line.

The severe weather potential will continue through the evening

hours with a general decrease in storm intensity expected

later tonight.

The continued rounds of heavy rain has resulted in widespread

dangerous flash flooding. Numerous roads are closed across

the region and high water rescues have been performed through

the afternoon. Any additional rainfall this afternoon through

the overnight hours will worsen ongoing conditions and rapid

onset flash flooding should be expected.

Additionally, numerous larger river basins are in flood and

river levels will continue to rise. This will also impact

numerous roadways.