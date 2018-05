The Boys and Girls Club of LeFlore County will host a mother-son dance at 6 p.m. this Saturday (May 12) at Days Inn.

Only 100 tickets will be sold. Tickets are $10 in advance per mother with no extra charge for multiple sons. Tickets will be $15 at the door.

For more information, visit the club at 305 Clayton Ave., Poteau, or call (918) 647-7136. The club is also on Facebook (@BoysNGirlsClubLefloreCounty).